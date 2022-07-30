Full lifeguard cover to be reinstated on Yorkshire beach after public outcry over withdrawal and recruitment crisis

The issue arose due to a recruitment crisis after all candidates on a recent lifeguard training course run by the charity in Withernsea failed.

The RNLI is contracted by East Riding Council to provide summer holiday lifeguard cover for beaches including Withernsea, Hornsea and Bridlington.

In their initial statement, the RNLI said cover at Withernsea would be reduced to weekends only to allow busier beaches to be fully staffed.

Withernsea Beach

Yet the decision has now been reversed after local councillors lobbied the RNLI.

The RNLI said: "Despite ongoing recruitment challenges, the RNLI has worked hard with the landowner and other stakeholders to ensure our lifeguard service could continue without interruption and we are delighted that this is now the case.

“At all times the RNLI’s priority was to maximise safety cover for beaches in the area. RNLI lifeguards are highly skilled and essential to the charity’s lifesaving service. If you are interested in applying for the role, please visit summerjobs.rnli.org.”

Several more recruitment events and training courses will continue to run in the East Riding. Lifeguards have to complete a national vocational qualification and pass fitness tests involving timed swims and runs. They are paid between £11 and £13.05 per hour.

Withernsea Town Council said last week: "Withernsea Town Council has just been made aware of the withdrawal of the RNLI lifeguards on Withernsea beach. It seems that we are to lose the lifeguards here in Withernsea on weekdays so that Bridlington North and South and Hornsea can retain their cover for seven days a week. This decision has been implemented practically overnight, with no consultation, even our own ward councillors were not aware of the situation.

"It is understandable that changes may need to be made due to staffing issues, but they should be fairly applied, with notice. We are very disappointed that the East Riding of Yorkshire Council foreshores team has not raised this before the final decision was made. This decision will undoubtedly take people away from our town during the busy summer months, where they will use Hornsea or Bridlington guarded beaches.