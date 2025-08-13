Fans travelling by train to next week’s Coldplay gig in Hull are being offered free travel on a number of services.

Around 25,000 fans will head to east Hull to see Coldplay perform at Craven Park stadium in the city on August 18 and 19.

People with a valid concert ticket will be able to travel for free on selected Hull Trains services between Doncaster and Hull.

They’ll then be able to catch a Stagecoach East Midlands shuttle bus to the stadium, three miles away.

To celebrate the band coming to the city, Hull Trains has rebranded one of its trains Speed of Sound

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “When we heard the news that Coldplay had decided to perform in our city, we knew this was something really worth celebrating.

"You can feel the excitement building and we can’t wait to welcome onboard plenty of fans who would like to travel sustainably to see their favourite band live."

The shows are part of the band's European leg on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, which started in 2022.

Hull is the only city to stage the gigs alongside London’s Wembley Stadium in the UK, where Coldplay will play their last 10 concerts, finishing on September 8.

But even the chief executive of Hull Kingston Rovers Paul Lakin told the BBC they had no idea why Coldplay had chosen Hull.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull Council, said: “Welcoming one of the world’s biggest bands in Coldplay to Hull is something everyone in the city is excited about.

“Coldplay’s ongoing campaign for sustainability is something the council can relate to and we’re delighted that Hull Trains is also backing this by providing free travel for concert goers as we welcome fans from across the country.’

The services on which people can travel for free are: Monday 18th August (to Hull) • Northbound (between Doncaster-Hull): 11:26 (arrives 12:18), 13:26 (arrives 14:17), 15:28 (arrives 16:25)

Tuesday 19th August (to/from Hull) • Northbound (between Doncaster-Hull): 11:26 (arrives 12:18), 13:26 (arrives 14:17), 15:28 (arrives 16:25) • Southbound (between Hull-Doncaster): 08:24