Fundraiser who conquered Holmfirth’s Everest ‘overwhelmed’ by community support

Fundraiser Joseph Brereton, who climbed Cooper Lane in Holmfirth 220 times to raise money for the MND Association, has thanked his community for their ‘overwhelming’ support.

Dad-of-two, Joseph decided to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest on September 7 to help raise money for the Association in support of friends whose loved ones have died from motor neurone disease (MND).

Rather than travel to the Himalayas, he decided to take part in the challenge much closer to home, covering 59 miles on Holmfirth’s Cooper Lane which has a gradient of more than 18%.

Speaking after the challenge, which has so far raised more than £5,000, Joseph, who works at J Brindon Addy Butcher’s in Hade Edge, said he had been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of people living in the town, many of whom turned out to support him.

He said: “Mentally, this challenge really chipped away at me and the last 20 reps in particular were miserable.

“I’ve taken part in other, much harder challenges in the past, but because this one was effectively going up and down hill 220 times, it really chipped away at the armour. At times I was really struggling.

“But the people of Holmfirth were amazing, especially the food vendors at Coopers Yard who were fantastic. They put out a gazebo and kept bringing out food and then put the QR code out on their tables to encourage visitors to donate. They couldn’t have been more supportive.

“To see so many people get behind me really was overwhelming. I’m so grateful.”

The MND Association’s Senior Community Fundraiser, Steph Steward, thanked Joseph for his continued support.

She said: “To see the people of Holmfirth get behind Joseph and his family in this way has been incredible and we are so grateful to all of them for everything they have done to support us.

“Thanks to Joe, and people like him, the MND Association will be able to continue supporting people living with, and affected by this devastating disease, while funding the groundbreaking research which gives us all so much hope for the future.”

To support Joseph, visit www.justgiving.com/page/joseph-brereton-1712233327136