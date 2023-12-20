Many locals have made mental notes of some of the funniest - and rudest - street names in Yorkshire.

Walking down unfamiliar or even familiar streets in Yorkshire introduces you to places you probably never spotted before.

One thing we tend to miss is the name of a street, but when they are as funny as these names, you tend to take a second glance.

We’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers what street names they found the most funny in the region - and some of them are pretty rude.

Pocket Handkerchief Lane. (Pic credit: Dinnington South Yorkshire)

Funniest street names in Yorkshire according to locals

Here’s a list as suggested by our readers.

Bad Bargain Lane, York

Worlds End in Yeadon

Sod House Green. (Pic credit: Sean Connolly)

Goosebutt Street, Rotherham

Solid, Huddersfield

Long Tongue Scrog Lane near Lepton, Huddersfield

Whipmawhopmagate

Howl Lane, East Yorkshire

Clog Sole Road, Brighouse

Water Bag Bank, Knaresborough

All Alone Road, Bradford

Turkey Hill, Pudsey

Whipperdale Bank, Leyburn

Idle Road, Bradford

Goose Eye Brow, near Haworth

Pump Lane

Slack Bottom, Bradford

Barff Lane in Burn

Arguments Yard, Whitby

Butt Hole Road

Coronation Street in Goole

Loggerhead’s Whitby

The Old Stubble at Staithes

Slutwell Lane in Pontefract

Churn Milk, Halifax

Upper Butts, Cleckheaton

Wittsend Park, Doncaster

Wetwang, Driffield

Dog Kennel Lane, Thornton-le-Dale

Pocket Handkerchief Lane, Sheffield

Dead Man's Hole Lane in Rotherham

Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster

Top O' Th Hill near Hebden Bridge

Wong Lane, Tickhill

Football in Yeadon

Knotto Bottom Way, Northallerton

Nickey Nackey Lane in Cawood, near Selby

Purr Lane, Ogden

Land of Green Ginger, Hull

Hell Lane Wakefield

Bell end Farm, Bell end Green, Rosedale Abbey

Druggist Lane, Ilkley

Pudding and Dip Lane, Hatfield, Doncaster

Snuff Mill Lane, Cottingham

Thief Lane, York

Bell End Green, Pickering

Cheese Bottom, Thurgoland

Dead Man's Lane

Cut Throat Lane, Shaw Mills, Harrogate

Mafeking Avenue, Beeston, Leeds