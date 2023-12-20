Funniest and rude street and road names in Yorkshire according to residents
Walking down unfamiliar or even familiar streets in Yorkshire introduces you to places you probably never spotted before.
One thing we tend to miss is the name of a street, but when they are as funny as these names, you tend to take a second glance.
We’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers what street names they found the most funny in the region - and some of them are pretty rude.
Funniest street names in Yorkshire according to locals
Here’s a list as suggested by our readers.
Bad Bargain Lane, York
Worlds End in Yeadon
Goosebutt Street, Rotherham
Solid, Huddersfield
Long Tongue Scrog Lane near Lepton, Huddersfield
Whipmawhopmagate
Howl Lane, East Yorkshire
Clog Sole Road, Brighouse
Water Bag Bank, Knaresborough
All Alone Road, Bradford
Turkey Hill, Pudsey
Whipperdale Bank, Leyburn
Idle Road, Bradford
Goose Eye Brow, near Haworth
Pump Lane
Slack Bottom, Bradford
Barff Lane in Burn
Arguments Yard, Whitby
Butt Hole Road
Coronation Street in Goole
Loggerhead’s Whitby
The Old Stubble at Staithes
Slutwell Lane in Pontefract
Churn Milk, Halifax
Upper Butts, Cleckheaton
Wittsend Park, Doncaster
Wetwang, Driffield
Dog Kennel Lane, Thornton-le-Dale
Pocket Handkerchief Lane, Sheffield
Dead Man's Hole Lane in Rotherham
Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster
Top O' Th Hill near Hebden Bridge
Wong Lane, Tickhill
Football in Yeadon
Knotto Bottom Way, Northallerton
Nickey Nackey Lane in Cawood, near Selby
Purr Lane, Ogden
Land of Green Ginger, Hull
Hell Lane Wakefield
Bell end Farm, Bell end Green, Rosedale Abbey
Druggist Lane, Ilkley
Pudding and Dip Lane, Hatfield, Doncaster
Snuff Mill Lane, Cottingham
Thief Lane, York
Bell End Green, Pickering
Cheese Bottom, Thurgoland
Dead Man's Lane
Cut Throat Lane, Shaw Mills, Harrogate
Mafeking Avenue, Beeston, Leeds
Sod House Green in Halifax
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.