Funniest street names in Yorkshire suggested by people who live here including Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma Gate, York and Fanny Moor Crescent, Huddersfield

We asked you what the funniest street names are in Yorkshire - you came up with some hilarious answers.

By Liana Jacob
3 minutes ago

Apparently there are quite a few unusual and funny street names in Yorkshire that will make you ‘Howl’ with laughter.

We have taken a look at some of our favourite funniest street names that made us chuckle: Goosebutt Street in Rotherham, Slack Bottom, Heptonstall, Tickle Cock Bridge, Castleford and Fartown Green Road, Huddersfield. Butt Hole Road was the name of a street in Conisbrough, Doncaster which gained fame for its amusing name and attracted tourists who would stop to take photos by the street sign, so much so that residents began to experience issues with their address as they were refused services due to the name and were the target of pranks and jokes. After campaigning for a street name change, the street name was renamed Archers Way in 2009.

Whilst some street names posed a problem for some, many amusing street names in Yorkshire remain unchanged. So we asked you what the funniest street names are in the region - here are your answers.

Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma Gate, York. (Pic credit: Google)
Funniest street names in Yorkshire

Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma Gate, York

Howl Lane, Driffield

Backside Lane, Warmsworth, Doncaster

Land of Green Ginger, Hull

Clog Sole Road, Brighouse

Bell End Green, Rosedale

Burn Butts, Driffield

Effingham Street, Sheffield

High Back Side, Pickering

Fanny Moor Crescent, Huddersfield

Pig Hill Nook Lane, Leeds

Long Tongue Scrog Lane, Huddersfield

Cluntergate, Horbury

Whack House Lane, Yeadon

Cheese Bottom, Thurgoland

Cockshot Lane, Leeds

Cockin Lane, Bradford

Mad Alice Lane, York

Cut Throat Lane, Shaw Mills, Harrogate

Blow Row, Epworth

Bad Bargain Lane, York

