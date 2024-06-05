Garage to be demolished to make way for three-storey house despite 24 objections

A plan to demolish an existing garage and replace it with a new three-storey house on a Sheffield road has been approved.

Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee has accepted the officers’ recommendation and given the stamp of approval for a development that would see a new house be built on Knowle Lane.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported last week, the committee was sent the application due to a total of 24 letters that have been submitted to the authorities, all of them against the proposal.

A proposal to demolish a rear garage and erect a new three-storey dwelling on its place in Sheffield has sparked objections from the residents living nearby.

The issues raised included concerns with the design, the house being out of character and too big, the loss of privacy, and more.

However, in a document published ahead of the meeting, officers concluded: “The proposed dwelling is considered to have been suitably designed and is not considered to detract from the appearance of the area.

“The proposed dwelling would provide suitable living conditions for future occupiers and would not unduly harm living conditions for neighbouring dwellings.

“The dwelling has been designed to help reduce energy consumption and will incorporate features such as an air source heat pump, to provide clean renewable heat and the installation of photovoltaic panels, to generate renewable electricity.

“The dwelling would include suitable off-street car parking provision and would not raise highways safety implications.”