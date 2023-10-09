All Sections
Garden jungle: Yorkshire man creates incredible jungle in back garden of Wakefield home

A green-fingered dad says he has ‘no need’ to take overseas holidays after creating an incredible 'jungle’ in his back garden - in Yorkshire.
By Douglas Whitbread
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST

Kris Swaine, 41, was snapped beneath the shade of his 45ft (14m) eucalyptus trees in his suburban paradise as he basked in temperatures of 25C over the weekend.

The dad-of-four started his amazing horticultural project around five years ago after picking up a small hardy banana plant from his local garden centre.

He went on to transform his 165ft by 30ft grassy plot at the back of his semi-detached home, in Wakefield, with dozens of palms and bamboo.

He even has an incredible ‘chocolate vine’, which smells just like cocoa, along with a wooden footbridge that sits above a tumbling rock waterfall.

Kris, who loves to entertain family and friends in his ‘jungle hut’, now says he doesn’t need to jet off for breaks as he enjoys the fruits of his labour in Blighty.

Kris said he liked to challenge himself by sowing plant seeds that might struggle in Britain - battered by rain and ice

Kris said he liked to challenge himself by sowing plant seeds that might struggle in Britain - battered by rain and ice

Kris Swaine, 41, Cafe Manager from Wakefield, Yorkshire, in his tropical garden.

Kris Swaine, 41, Cafe Manager from Wakefield, Yorkshire, in his tropical garden.

He said: “When you’re sitting in the jungle hut area surrounded by all the bamboo and grasses, it does feel like you’re on holiday - or in a much warmer climate.

He said: "When you're sitting in the jungle hut area surrounded by all the bamboo and grasses, it does feel like you're on holiday - or in a much warmer climate.

“There’s been no need in recent years to go overseas when you’ve got all the tropical plants and palm trees around us.

"There's been no need in recent years to go overseas when you've got all the tropical plants and palm trees around us.

