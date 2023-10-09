Garden jungle: Yorkshire man creates incredible jungle in back garden of Wakefield home
Kris Swaine, 41, was snapped beneath the shade of his 45ft (14m) eucalyptus trees in his suburban paradise as he basked in temperatures of 25C over the weekend.
The dad-of-four started his amazing horticultural project around five years ago after picking up a small hardy banana plant from his local garden centre.
He went on to transform his 165ft by 30ft grassy plot at the back of his semi-detached home, in Wakefield, with dozens of palms and bamboo.
He even has an incredible ‘chocolate vine’, which smells just like cocoa, along with a wooden footbridge that sits above a tumbling rock waterfall.
Kris, who loves to entertain family and friends in his ‘jungle hut’, now says he doesn’t need to jet off for breaks as he enjoys the fruits of his labour in Blighty.