“The wheels came off basically and 10 days later I was at the psychiatrist’s with burnout and depression,” says the Gardeners’ World presenter and seven times gold medal-winner at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Looking back, he agrees it was a culmination of overwork followed by isolation during the pandemic which affected his mental state.

He’d been running his gardening school, filming TV series, writing, appearing at gardening shows and then Covid struck. “I’d worked so hard since I was about 16 and here I was, a typical 50-year-old bloke, not really saying what I should have been saying and just carrying on.

“The loss of adrenaline (during the pandemic) because I couldn’t go anywhere or do anything and being stuck with my own brain for 10 days ended up piling up on top of me. It was like somebody had removed my footings and we (he and the psychiatrist) slowly went through everything. Through that, we talked a lot about work and why I’m drawn to plants, people and places.”

TV gardener Adam Frost. Photo: Dorling Kindersley/Jason Ingram/PA.

The multi award-winning garden designer, RHS ambassador and TV presenter and his wife decided to simplify life and moved from their large house and three-acre garden in Lincolnshire that he was struggling to maintain, to a house with a smaller garden. This was three years ago. The new garden – where BBC cameras film segments for Gardeners’ World – gave him an instant sense of relief.

“I’m a working-class kid and I’ve done all right. But looking back, we were in a huge great house, huge garden, and I don’t think I ever felt that comfortable in it, whereas this house feels a bit more like a head gardener’s cottage which the 16-year-old me would have been quite made up with.”

Frost, 55, has lovingly tended his new space, terracing, relaying and rebuilding, but the plants are the stars of the show and his journey has culminated in his new book, For The Love Of Plants, in which he charts the garden’s progress, looks at the plants which have shaped his life and offers tips on how to add seasonal interest, as well as practical advice and information on plant care.

Frost is also on tour with a personal show, discussing the plants and reflecting on what’s brought him to where he is now. For his Yorkshire date, and at other venues, he’ll unearth the inspiration he’s found through a life in the garden and from the people he’s met along the way.

Adam Frost brings his tour to Ilkley in April. Photo: Dorling Kindersley/Jason Ingram/PA.

He also highlights the music that’s steered his course, talking the audience through the soundtrack to his planting and how he has taken inspiration from the likes of Louis Armstrong’s What A Wonderful World, You’ll Never Walk Alone by Marcus Mumford and There’d Better be a Mirrorball by The Arctic Monkeys.

“Music has got this incredible power,” he says. “It helps us through the best times and it helps us through the worst times. And that little garden space outside your back door can do pretty much the same thing if you engage in it.”

Each section of his garden, whether it’s the entrance where fruits and herbs abound, to the terraces and the gravel garden where he and his wife like to sit, has been given a corresponding song which reflects the atmosphere or moment he is trying to achieve.

Many plants also remind him of a person, time or place. Bedding plants and fuchsias, for instance, remind him of his pals at the parks department where he worked at 16, while old-fashioned roses remind him of his grandmother. HIs grandparents had a huge influence on his life in childhood and it was in the gardens of ‘scruffy nan’ and ‘tidy nan’ that his interest in plants and garden design was first ignited.

Frost nearly joined the army after leaving home at 16 but an officer suggested he did an apprenticeship and returned two years later. “I went straight into the high street, bought a local paper and there was an apprenticeship for a gardener with the local parks department. I thought that’s alright, I used to do that with my nan and grandad and my (other) nan. And that’s it, that’s how it started.”

As well as the plethora of garden shows he will be covering this year, Frost is already in the midst of his 14-date tour this spring of An Evening With Adam Frost. There’s more dates in autumn too, all discussing the book and the creation of his garden, which he reflects has helped his mental health.

“It’s partly because I can just go and garden in it. I can potter. With the other one, I was going at 300 miles an hour. Now, we can go away for a couple of weeks, come home, have a weekend in the garden and it’s manageable, which means you can enjoy it and you’re not chasing your tail.”

Many people found they reconnected with nature during the Covid pandemic and there was a pick up in gardening both during and afterwards, Frost says. “Now, the National Health Service is also prescribing that connection with the outdoors. That conversation wasn’t being had 10-15 years ago and now it’s becoming a much bigger part of society.”

Frost still sees a psychiatrist once a month, and his family monitor how much work they let him take on, he says. “We’ve all got an elastic band and once you can work out how much stretch there is in your elastic band you can read the signs.”