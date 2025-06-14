Gary Barlow at Scarborough Open Air Theatre: Take That star pauses Yorkshire show as man pops question to partner - and she says yes
It wasn’t an unlucky Friday 13 for Chris Calpin who proposed to his partner Kirsty Peake as the singer-songwriter performed A Million Love Songs as a part of his set.
Ever the showman, Barlow spotted the proposal and stopped his song so the whole crowd at Scarborough Open Air Theatre could enjoy the romantic moment.
Kirsty said yes and the venue erupted in cheers and applause.
“Beautiful moment and good luck guys,” he said before beginning the song again to the delight of his fans.
Among other songs played as part of his 2025 Songbook Tour, which visited Scarborough as part of the TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre summer series, were Open Road, Greatest Day, These Days, Pray, Let Me Go, Patience, Relight My Fire, Back For Good and Rule The World.
The night ended with a mass sing-along to the Take That classic Never Forget. Gary’s special guest was the ‘Queen of British Soul’ Beverley Knight who opened the show.
