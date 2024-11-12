Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour South Africa: Jane McDonald to join Take That star as he tours South Africa in new TV series

Gary Barlow pitched his dream TV series on ‘friends, wine, food and travel’ to ITV executives which is now on TV featuring his Yorkshire best friend as well as Wakefield singer Jane McDonald.

In the first episode of 'Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour South Africa’ which aired on Monday, viewers were introduced to his best friend Eliot Kennedy.

Eliot is a Sheffield-based music producer and songwriter who has an interesting background producing and writing songs for the likes of Bryan Adams, the Spice Girls and many more household names.

Viewers were quick to point out the noticeable size difference between Eliot and Gary as they shared a bath in one scene.

Gary joked on the episode that he’d warmed the bath up.

He said: “I needed that wee, it really warmed it up. Sorry lad, it's been a long while.”

The pair were seen laughing as they enjoyed soaking in a bath of red wine salts.

Eliot runs Steelworks Studios - a music production company which used to be based near Sheffield’s The Showroom Cinema but has since relocated to Bakewell, Derbyshire.

In episode four Gary and Eliot will be joined by Yorkshire singer Jane McDonald in South Africa who is also known for her travel series.

Jane said on social media: “So excited to be a part of 'Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour South Africa'. I’ll be joining @officialgarybarlow for Ep.4 as we head north to Skukuza in the Kruger National Park. Starts Mon 11th Nov at 2pm on ITV.”

Jane is currently on tour with her own best friend, assistant and house-mate Sue Ravey.

The pair will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday November 22 2024.