Gas explosion, Yeadon: Man seriously injured after gas explosion at house in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Marshall Street in Yeadon shortly after 10.30pm on January 1 following multiples reports of an explosion.
Emergency services from police, fire and the ambulance services attended the scene, where they found the 57-year-old man who lives in the house with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital to be treated, while a number of other homes were evacuated for a short period.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “All residents apart from two properties have returned to their homes this morning. Initial investigations suggest it was a gas explosion, the source of the gas is currently under investigation.
“Gas mains have been made safe by Northern Gas. The two properties that have sustained substantial damage will be assessed by Leeds City Council engineers.
“A scene will remain in place this morning whilst enquiries are carried out.”
Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We were made aware of an incident at a property in Yeadon at around 22:40 on New Year’s Day.
“Our engineers were on site within the hour to support the emergency services with their investigations into the cause. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this incident is linked to our network.
“As a precaution, we have switched off the gas supply to this property, and an adjoining property.”
