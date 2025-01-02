A man has been seriously injured and two homes have been damaged after a suspected gas explosion in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Marshall Street in Yeadon shortly after 10.30pm on January 1 following multiples reports of an explosion.

Emergency services from police, fire and the ambulance services attended the scene, where they found the 57-year-old man who lives in the house with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital to be treated, while a number of other homes were evacuated for a short period.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “All residents apart from two properties have returned to their homes this morning. Initial investigations suggest it was a gas explosion, the source of the gas is currently under investigation.

“Gas mains have been made safe by Northern Gas. The two properties that have sustained substantial damage will be assessed by Leeds City Council engineers.

“A scene will remain in place this morning whilst enquiries are carried out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We were made aware of an incident at a property in Yeadon at around 22:40 on New Year’s Day.

“Our engineers were on site within the hour to support the emergency services with their investigations into the cause. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this incident is linked to our network.