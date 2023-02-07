The body of a keen walker who went missing two months ago has been found in the River Ure in Ripon.

Gavin Dhont, 45, was last seen on December 6 and was reported missing on the 13th.

His body was recovered on January 29. Mr Dhont often went walking near the Ure and in locations such as Studley Royal and Ripon City Wetlands.

There had been extensive police searches for him taking place.

River Ure, Ripon

North Yorkshire Police said: “A body recovered from the River Ure on 29 January has been identified as Gavin Dhont, a Ripon man who was reported missing on 13 December 2022.

“Mr Dhont's family have been informed and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

