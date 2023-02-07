News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Gavin Dhont: Body of keen walker, 45, who went missing two months ago is found in River Ure in Yorkshire

The body of a keen walker who went missing two months ago has been found in the River Ure in Ripon.

By Grace Newton
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 4:46pm

Gavin Dhont, 45, was last seen on December 6 and was reported missing on the 13th.

His body was recovered on January 29. Mr Dhont often went walking near the Ure and in locations such as Studley Royal and Ripon City Wetlands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There had been extensive police searches for him taking place.

Most Popular
River Ure, Ripon

North Yorkshire Police said: “A body recovered from the River Ure on 29 January has been identified as Gavin Dhont, a Ripon man who was reported missing on 13 December 2022.

“Mr Dhont's family have been informed and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him.”

River UreYorkshireRiponNorth Yorkshire Police