Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He led the Army during the allied invasion of Iraq in 2003 and during his time in charge had to deal with claims of Iraqi prisoner abuse at the hands of UK troops and growing discontent about the role of coalition troops.

It was in 1999, while commanding 40,000 NATO troops in the Balkans, that he refused an order from his American superior officer, the NATO supreme commander General Wes Clark, who directed him to send forces into Kosovo to pre-empt a surprise Russian advance heading for the airport at Pristina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackson played the ‘national card’ and referred back to orders from London to isolate the Russian contingent. “I won’t start World War Three for you,” he told Clark. The approach paid off: NATO asserted control over the whole of Kosovo successfully and without dangerous confrontation with Moscow.

General Sir Mike Jackson arriving for the National Service of Remembrance and Commemoration.

Gen Jackson subsequently spoke out forcefully in defence of British troops accused of ill-treating Iraqi prisoners when faked photographs were published, but also apologised in 2005 when British Army abuses in Basra were confirmed.

In 2006 after British troops helped free a UK peace campaigner kidnapped by Iraqi extremists, Jackson criticised the hostage Norman Kember’s lack of appreciation, saying that he was saddened “that there doesn’t seem to have been a note of gratitude for the soldiers who risked their lives to save those lives“.

Also that year he issued a sharp critique of the Ministry of Defence: “One’s loyalty must be from the bottom. Sadly, I did not find this fundamental proposition shared by the MoD,” he said during the annual Richard Dimbleby Lecture. The following year he was critical, too, of the way the Bush administration had handled the situation in Iraq, arguing that the US approach had been too focused on military might rather than nation-building and diplomacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in 1944 and educated at Stamford School, RMA Sandhurst and Birmingham University, Jackson was commissioned into the Intelligence Corps in 1963, and after obtaining an in-service degree in Russian Studies, spent two years on secondment to the Parachute Regiment and then the Intelligence Corps. During the early 1970s he served in Northern Ireland, and with the Territorial Army in Scotland.

In 1981, he joined the staff at the National Defence College. His two-and-a-half year tour included a 10-week attachment to the Ministry of Defence during the Falklands conflict.

He commanded 1st Battalion The Parachute Regiment from March 1984 to September 1986. The Battalion was part of NATO’s Allied Command Europe Mobile Force, a role which included three winters spent in Norway on Arctic training.

He moved back to Northern Ireland in late 1989 to command 39 Infantry Brigade for two years, after which he commanded the 3rd (United Kingdom) Division, spending six months in Bosnia commanding the Implementation Force’s multinational division south west on the peace enforcement mission, Operation Resolute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon his return to the UK, Jackson was promoted to full general and appointed Commander-in-Chief, Land Command, the second-most senior position in the British Army. His appointment as Chief of the General Staff came three years later.

He retired in August of that year having held the post for three-and-a-half years.