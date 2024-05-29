Generous wellwishers raise over £77,000 to save Yorkshire's 'Wild Isle' from developers

Campaigners trying to save a hidden environmental gem near York are celebrating after exceeding their fundraising target.

Friends of Severus Hill want to preserve the former public utilities site as a nature reserve.

They’ve raised over £77,000 from 1,153 donors so far - more than £7,000 over the original target.

On Crowdfunder they said: "We did it! 100 per cent reached, remarkable. £70,000 raised by 1000 (almost) donors.

"This is a truly remarkable statement and achievement by so many in our community and beyond.

"Words cannot express the gratitude to so many of you for your kindness, generosity and perseverance in sharing this wonderful campaign."

Severus Hill is owned by Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water and was put up for auction last year to the highest bidder, alarming local residents.

The landowner agreed to postpone the sale and give residents the first call. Locals are now in a race against time to raise £170,000 by the end of June.

In their post on Crowdfunder they said they were in touch with multiple grant funders to help bridge the gap.

The water tower on top of the hill, 200m from the main A59 through Holgate, was last used more than 40 years ago and left undisturbed the outcrop has become a haven for flora and fauna.

Volunteer Jo Patton said: “Severus Hill shows the resistance of nature amidst urban development. It serves as a sanctuary and green corridor for wildlife in the heart of our city.

