Survival instincts kicked in for ex-jockey George Chaloner when he raced into the sea to save a child from drowning.

The 33-year-old, who is now stud manager at Cliff Stud in North Yorkshire, swam out to rescue a youngster who “was about to go under” last weekend in Filey.

But he rejected the idea that he had done anything extraordinary, in an incident that only came to light because his partner Daisy Jones reported it in a post on Facebook and hailed him "a real-life superhero".

Mr Chaloner told the Racing Post: "We went on holiday to Filey with the kids. We were at the end of Filey Bay, Reighton Sands, with the boys all day. We were just about ready to go and there were some shouts of 'help' from the sea.

"Everyone stopped and looked but no-one went down. After ten or 15 seconds, I went down with another tall lad. A woman at the side of the sea said ‘those kids are drowning, I can’t swim’.”

Mr Chaloner went into the water with the other rescuer.

He said: “The kids were playing in the breakers but the tide had come in and pushed them into a pool and they’d got out of their depth. I couldn’t touch the floor there.

“There were two girls who were shouting ‘my brother, my brother!’ and pointing to a little lad about 15 or 20 feet away.

“He was eight or nine and when I got to him he was being pulled out by the rip tide, on his last legs and about to go under.

“I got him and swam him halfway back where someone had come out with a half-bodyboard and we got him on that and brought him back.”

Mr Chaloner, a National Horseracing College graduate who rode well over 200 winners on the Flat before his career was ended by injury in 2017, added: “I haven't swum properly for years, but I did a lifeguard thing when I was young and I'm confident in currents.

“The kids were fine but they were tired and so was I. I'm not as fit as I used to be and I'd legged it from the top of the beach, swum out about 50 feet and brought the lad back in.