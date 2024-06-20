A question mark hangs over the George Hotel in Huddersfield as Kirklees Council has refused to confirm the expected opening date.

The historic hotel sitting on the corner of St George’s Square is undergoing a huge transformation into a Radisson RED. Once work is completed, the establishment will boast 91 rooms, a restaurant, and bar, among other facilities.

Originally, 2024 was given as the expected opening date for the hotel. This was then pushed back to Winter 2024/2025. Most recently, the council’s development partner, Queensberry gave Spring/Summer 2025 as the expected opening date.

Now, six months after our last report, we asked the council for an update on the project and when the public can expect the hotel to be up and running. However, the local authority declined to respond to the question about an opening date and instead said that an update would be given in due course.

Huddersfield's iconic George Hotel, built in the 1850s and which in 1895 was the birthplace of rugby league. (Image: Kirklees Council)

David Shepherd, Strategic Director for Growth and Regeneration, Kirklees Council: “We’re passionate about restoring the George Hotel to its former glory and are excited to see the next phases of construction begin.

“As always with any listed building, it’s a complex restoration project and are working with contractors on these specialist works; we will be keeping residents updated with progress on the next phase in due course.’’