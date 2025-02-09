Gisborough Hall has applied for planning permission to create new spa facilities and an outdoor swimming pool.

Operator Gisborough Hotels Limited is also seeking listed building consent from Redcar and Cleveland Council for the proposed works.

An application lodged with the local planning authority said it involved the construction of a new spa, outdoor timber-clad treatment and relaxation huts, swimming pool, seating terrace and landscaping along with internal/external alterations.

This would involve a conversion of the north wing of the hotel, which was only recently built.

Gisborough Hall.

The ground floor would be turned into the new spa facility and include a reception and retail area, changing rooms, a new kitchen and an area serving food and drinks, and be accessed via a new entrance.

Meanwhile, the huts will house a herbal sauna, salt steam room, a Finnish sauna and a snug room.

Twenty six members of staff will be employed for the new venture.

A planning statement in support of the plans said they would make best use of existing buildings and provide a “more organic open air facility sensitively designed to capitalise on outdoor wellness”, which would also be “immersed in nature all within the grounds of the hotel”.

It described the aim of being a “destination leisure resort” that would also provide new job opportunities from increased tourism and elevating the hotel to an “international standard”.

The statement said the hotel was highly regarded and hosted conferences and weddings, attracting a steady stream of guests, but it did not operate at full occupancy.

It added: “The new spa facilities will provide a further valuable revenue stream for the business by attracting more hotel residents and local clientele, enhancing the overall offer and providing the missing piece of this well-established business.”

A separate design and access statement said a spa garden included with the development would not only “enhance the guest experience, but also contribute positively to the local environment, setting a benchmark for sustainable luxury”.

Twenty one trees had been identified for removal, however it was asserted this would not adversely affect the character of the site and the setting of the hall, in light of a proposal to plant 17 new trees for the scheme.

The statement referenced a previous scheme which received planning approval in January 2018, but has now been superseded – the new plans representing a “significant reduction in massing, footprint and visibility”.

It concluded: “Gisborough Hall is a vital part of the economic and cultural landscape of the town.

“The ambitions of its owners to grow the business through the introduction of these spa facilities are founded on their clear objectives to protect and enrich it as an asset and key local employer, while also improving its competitive position as a leisure and tourism destination in the North-East.

“The proposals that make up this application are wholly appropriate in their scale and aesthetic, respectful of their setting and low in impact.

“Their presence in the landscape and in the setting of the hall will not be detrimental to what makes those places special.

“This development represents a logical and considered phase of investment in and growth for this regional destination, helping to secure its operation and fabric for generations to come.”

The existing Gisborough Hall is a Victorian Jacobethan style mansion built to the east of Guisborough by the Chaloner family in 1857 and surrounded by parkland.

It is the largest hotel in Redcar and Cleveland, having been extended in recent years, with 71 rooms and is four-star rated.

A public consultation over the plans, which enables interested parties to make formal submissions, began last month and ends on February 28.

Responding to the consultation, the body Natural England said it did not believe the proposed development would have a significant adverse impact on nearby nature conservation sites or landscapes.

A representative of the North York Moors National Park said it was unlikely to have a detrimental impact on its setting, but suggested a condition be included in any permission requiring ‘dark sky’ compliant external lighting.

Guisborough Town Council said it had no objection.

Redcar and Cleveland Council’s arborist Graham Shaw said in his submission: “The vast majority of trees marked for removal have limited value due to their size and/or condition and have a shortened life expectancy.

“These trees where possible, should be replaced with similar species in and around the site to try and mitigate the loss of habitat, canopy cover and all the other benefits we receive from trees.”