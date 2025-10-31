Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Fishburn has an inspirational message as he prepares to embark on The Gladiators Live Tour next month.

“You might have challenges, you might face adversity,” he says. “But what’s important is how you keep going and how you build yourself through that.”

Joe, who lost his mother at the age of two, is a Team GB gymnast and a gymnastics and fitness coach, and became the male winner of TV’s hit show Gladiators earlier this year. The 24-year-old, who was raised by his grandmother Christine, describes adversity as his “superpower” and has previously said he hopes his story will give people "faith and hope when they face a challenge".

Scarborough's Joe Fishburn lifts the Gladiators trophy. Image courtesy of BBC

Joe, from Scarborough, says he is grateful for the memories Gladiators has given him, as he gets ready for the tour. Recalling the first time he stepped out into the arena for filming, he says it was “an experience I can’t quite put into words”.

“I’m lucky enough that in gymnastics and my career I’ve had a few moments where I’ve walked out and had a couple of thousand people watching,” he says. “But I don’t think anything quite compares with walking out unleashed against (Gladiator) Apollo - that was the very first event I did.

“I ran out into the arena just hearing everyone cheering - they’re supporting you and at that point, they don’t know who you are really...You also have in the back of your mind every now and again that there’s a few thousand people here but ultimately millions are going to watch this (on TV at home). It’s a different level, there’s nothing I can compare it to and I don’t think it’ll be matched.”

Hosted by father-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, the hit BBC game show sees its elite athletes, known as Gladiators, take on contenders to complete physical challenges. The competition puts contestants’ speed, power, endurance and agility to the test against the likes of Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Cyclone and Diamond.

Joe Fishburn tackles the Eliminator. Image: BBC/Graeme Hunter/© Hungry Bear Media Ltd

“They’re all incredible in their own right,” Joe says. “They’re all athletes and all people that I’ve looked up to.

“The biggest shock for me was bumping into Legend because I’ve watched his content online for years and I’m a massive fan of Legend in his personal endeavours so when I was stood in front of him, I felt like one of kids watching the show.

“Bionic is the biggest person I’ve ever seen, genuinely he is absolutely massive. One of the biggest comments I’ve had was ‘I’ve never seen you look so small.’ I’m not a small build, I’m quite stocky, but when you’re stood next to any of them, they’re massive.”

Joe says the tour – which, from November 8, will visit Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Glasgow – and The Gladiators show in general was something he never thought he’d get the chance to do.

“I’ve had so many amazing messages regarding so many things," he says. “People who have lost parents maybe through bereavement and they see a bit of support in someone going on the show and saying ‘look, this guy doesn’t know his father, he’s lost his mum, he’s from a completely different background’.

“I’ve been lucky enough to do some work with the Kinship charity which supports people in those situations and parents and grandparents looking after their kids.

“My biggest thing is that yes, I get to go out there (on tour) as ‘the winner’ and I never expected to win, but I also get to go out there again and showcase to the kids in the audience, and again through my online content and platforms, that you might have challenges, you might face adversity, but that’s not really what’s important. What’s important is how you keep going and how you build yourself through that.

"I genuinely believe that, because I get messages all the time, saying ‘my kid’s started gymnastics because of you’.

“Right at the start...I said (to Christine) if one person watches it and does something because of it, (that’s great). Whether they’re in a really bad place mentally and they find a little bit of strength or support to go and maybe reach out and get some help, or maybe they go and do some activity, or a child starting gymnastics for the first time, I feel like I have a bit of a duty to do that.

“Ultimately, we all face things, we all go through hard times and with the tour, I’m going to get a chance to go and probably get knocked about a little bit, probably make some mistakes, have some massive highlights but also get to show those in that arena that I’m doing my best, I’m here and that was it.

“I’m just a boy from Scarborough who lost his mum when he was two and Christine took me to Scarborough Gymnastics Academy and the rugby club all the way through my childhood. I had amazing opportunities in gymnastics and rugby, got these medals and now I get to walk out in these arenas in front of thousands of people. I’m most grateful to Gladiators for the memories it’s created for my family...

"I will always give my best, anything can happen, and the focus has never been to go and win. It was always can you get out there, can you spread the awareness, can you do this, so for my grandma to get to see me go out in an arena full of thousands of people, I can‘t put it into words.”

Gladiators Live promises an adrenaline-fuelled two-hour spectacle starring the heroes from the Sheffield-filmed series, packed with fan-favourite events and the legendary Eliminator – an event which saw Joe set a course record twice over the series, including in the final. Audiences will also have exclusive opportunities for meet-and-greets with Gladiators and photo sessions with props.