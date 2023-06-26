The first Glastonbury festival was held in 1970, a day after Jimi Hendrix died, and was attended by 1,500 people over a two-day period.
This year marks its 53rd anniversary and it has grown exponentially since its first event; more than 200,000 people attended the most recent event.
We’re all in the festival spirit after a successful Glastonbury weekend, so we have asked Yorkshire Post readers what their top three dream headliners would be for their own festival - here are your suggestions.
Top three dream headliners at a festival according to Yorkshire locals
“Dolly Parton, John Denver and Shania Twain.” - Sue Porter
“Queen, Black Sabbath GNR-AC/DC-Motley Crue-Kiss-Metallica and Pink - just too many that I'd want or have.” - Brenda Phelan
“[Paul] Mcartney Freya Ridings, [Ed] Sheeran.” - Nick Fletcher
“George Michael, Michael Jackson & Luther Vandross.” - Karen Partridge
“Muse, Bruce Springsteen and Ed Sheeran.” - Marion Sadler
“Mobius Loop, Rising Appalachia, Bob Hilary, The Turbans.” - Paula Pixie Moss
“Queen (with Freddie), Oasis, Aerosmith/The Proclaimers (can’t decide on the third one!).” - Sheonagh Ferguson
“John Lennon, Jim Morrison, Led Zeppelin.” - Caroline Artzi
“Bruce Springsteen, Queen, Fleetwood Mac.” - Adele Turner
“George Michael, Fleetwood Mac, Queen.” - Michaela Gordon
“The Clash, Blondie, Flaming Lips.” - Ruth Hutchinson
“When Rivers Meet, Samantha Fish and Nathanial Ratliff.” - Ernie Smith
“McCartney, Yes, Steve Winwood.” - Mike Peacock
“Ed Sheeran, Pink, Bruno Mars.” - Sharron Pompey
“Motorhead, Black Stone Cherry, Metallica and back up: Marianne Faithful.” - Sharon Campbell
“Prince, Cat Stevens, Meatloaf.” - Diane Bark
“Pink Floyd, Thunder and Elbow.” - Lynda Kent
“Green Day, Linkin Park and Apollo Junction.” - Joanne Foxton
“Marylebone Jelly, Jupiter Buoy with Elvis as support.” - Tim Watts
“Queen, Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, Tom Jones.” - Wendy Hunt
“Springsteen, Bob Seger and Bryan Adams.” - Ros Paterson
“Madness, Depeche Mode and Paloma Faith.” - Cheryl Hughes
“Beatles, Elvis, Meatloaf.” - Lyn Diane
“The Jam, Style Council, Paul Weller.” - Steve Richardson
“Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac and Prince.” - Claire Wisniewski
“David Bowie, Queen, and the Eagles.” - Mandy Szita
“The Waterboys, Supergrass and The Levellers.” - Lou Woods
“Dolly Parton, The Pogues and the Teskey Brothers.” - Geoff Blakesley
“Simply Red, Lionel Richie, Bruno Mars.” - Brenda Wainwright
“Meat loaf, Culture Club, Roxy music.” - Janet Roach
“Queen, Simply Red, Wham.” - Karen Christmas
“Queen, Bette Midler, Josh Groban.” - Judith Rowan
“Queen, Prince and Pink.” - Helga Davey
“Elton John, Queen, Ed Sheeran.” - David Pickett
“Otis Redding, Santana, Springsteen.” - Phil Black
“Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Oasis.” - Sarah Bear Rowlands
“Trevor Webb, Mark Felton and Captain Conway, legends.” - Patrick Gorman
“Mozart, Strauss and Sibelius.” - Neil Hurst
“Michael Jackson, Yes and Simply Red.” - Pam Whatley-Holmes
“The Killers, Queen and Oasis.” - Helen Stott
“Red Hot Chilli Peppers.” - Stella Worth
“Diana Ross, Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston.” - Deb Tetley
“Prince, Oasis and Green Day.” - Richard Dixon
“Bob Marley, Amy Winehouse and George Michael.” - Debby Mortimer
“Beatles, Stones, REM.” - Kevin Flynn
“Tina Turner, George Michael and Elton John.” - Janet Beal
“Thin Lizzy with Phil, AC/DC with Bon, and Prince.” - Jonny Castle
“Queen, Elo, Elton John.” - Robin Ross
“T.Rex, Queen, Tina Turner.” - Louise Morris
“Tina Turner, Queen, Lionel Ritchie.” - Elizabeth Wood
“Madness, Paul Weller and Meatloaf.” - Dave Reynolds
“Tom Grennan, Channel Ducrot and Lewis Capaldi.” - Gail Smith
“MJ, George Michael and Guns and Roses (with Axel).” - Joanne Doherty
“Four Tops, Tina Turner, Otis Redding (I wish).” - Diane Smith
“If he was still alive T. Rex, Queen, Stones.” - Mary Waddington
“Led Zep. Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin.” - Jane Deborah Riley
“Dylan, Stones and the Beatles.” - Colin Gregory
“Headlining Status Quo, Support Little Angels and The Quireboys.” - Paul Woolford
“Allman Brothers, Doobie Brothers, Beatles, with the Moody Blues on standby.” - Chris Bentley
“Queen with Freddie, Adele, Coldplay.” - Karen Ewington
“Happy Mondays, Stone Roses, Green Day.” - Julie Heseltine
“Led Zeppelin, Uriah Heep and Slade.” - Mark Alston
“Pulp, Ocean Colour Scene, Oasis (gonna be cheeky and have four) and Stone Roses.” - Kerry Booth
“Pink, Queen, Elvis.” - Davie Kelly
“My Chemical Romance, Foo Fighters and The Carpenters.” - Mark Fearnley
“Van Morrison, Petshop Boys, Stevie Wonder.” - Mark France
“Linkin Park, Annie Lennox and Meatloaf.” - Joanne Cox
“The Killers, Guns N' Roses, Nirvana.” - Neal Young
“John Lennon, Neil Diamond, Pink Floyd.” - Billy Boy Ross
“Blondie, The Proclaimers and Bryan Adams.” - Tim Kershaw