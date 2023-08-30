Global superstar Calvin Harris was spotted at Wetherby services by adoring fans on the way home from Creamfields festival.

Livvy Elder and her friends were travelling home to Newcastle when they spotted what they believed to be well-known DJ and producer Calvin Harris.

"My friend laughed and said there was no way he’d be in Wetherby services, we were laughing away and ended up sitting down outside of Pret Cafe expecting to be proven right that it wasn’t him”, Livvy explained to the Yorkshire Post.

However, others in the services had realised the DJ had actually made a pit stop just days after his huge performance at Creamfields festival.

"It actually was him, the biggest DJ in the world was actually a metre away”, Livvy said.

"What made it even crazier was that it was two days after seeing him live in person at Creamfields playing an amazing set!

"My friend was the one to ask him for a photo and told him we were sorry for disturbing him for a photo, but he was the kindest man and so humble.

“He said it was no problem at all and his girlfriend was lovely also, even said I looked so cosy as I was totally wiped out from the festival and was in my pyjamas and Newcastle football shirt for the drive home.

"I was absolutely mortified to meet the biggest Dj looking like that, but it totally topped off our weekend and was a moment we will never forget!”

Calvin Harris is one of the highest paid disc jockeys and producers in the world.

He topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid DJs for six consecutive years from 2013 to 2018.