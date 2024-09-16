Glowing Ofsted report for ‘committed’ Shipley nursery team with ‘high expectations for all children’

Team members at Partou Ashmoor Day Nursery and Pre-school in Shipley “create a welcoming and friendly environment and show genuine affection towards children and their families,” according to a new Ofsted report which grades the setting as ‘Good’ in all areas of activity.

Set in a converted property with bright, spacious rooms and a stunning garden, the nursery has been providing early years care and education to families in Shipley, Saltaire and the surrounding area since 1987.

In her formal adjudication, the Ofsted inspector notes that each room “has a well-planned and sequenced curriculum that builds on what children already know and can do.”

She continues: “The committed team have high expectations for all children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Staff work exceptionally well with parents and other professionals to offer all children a consistent approach to their learning. This helps to prepare children as they move through the nursery and as they progress on to school.”

She adds: “Staff model good manners and expected behaviour.”

The Ofsted report also observes that children “settle quickly and explore the carefully planned activities.”

The inspector writes: “Staff get to know children very well during the extended settling-in sessions that they offer. This helps staff to swiftly recognise when children may need additional support. Children demonstrate that they feel safe and secure as they look towards caring staff before interacting with visitors. These strong bonds show that children's emotional needs are carefully considered.”

Sharon Magee, Partou Ashmoor Nursery Manager, said: “It is a particularly positive report which accurately reflects the hard work and dedication of the team

“With more than 100 children on the roll, it is a challenge to ensure we build strong and meaningful relationships with each young person as they set off on their individual learning journeys.

“From a professional standpoint, it is deeply satisfying to know that Ofsted is impressed by what we do and how we do it.” Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Ashmoor has long held a special place in the heart of such a close knit local community in a beautiful part of West Yorkshire.