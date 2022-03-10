Golden retriever rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in mud at Yorkshire golf course

Fire crews has rescued a dog who managed to get stuck in mud on a golf course in South Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 7:13 am
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 7:16 am

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Grange Park Golf Club in Rotherham on Tuesday.

The service tweeted out a picture of Penny, the golden retriever, on a raft being helped back to safety by a member of the crew.

It said: "Our crews rescued a dog that was stuck in mud at Grange Park Golf Club in Rotherham. Penny the Golden Retriever was unharmed, although she will need a good bath!

Penny the golden retriever being rescued by a member of the crew

"If your four legged friend gets in trouble in the water, don't put your self at risk. Call us on 999."

