Golden retriever rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in mud at Yorkshire golf course

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Grange Park Golf Club in Rotherham on Tuesday.
The service tweeted out a picture of Penny, the golden retriever, on a raft being helped back to safety by a member of the crew.
It said: "Our crews rescued a dog that was stuck in mud at Grange Park Golf Club in Rotherham. Penny the Golden Retriever was unharmed, although she will need a good bath!
"If your four legged friend gets in trouble in the water, don't put your self at risk. Call us on 999."
