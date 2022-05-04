The blaze broke out at around 10.30pm on May 3 at a barn in Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it initially sent six fire crews to the scene, but this has now been reduced to just two.

An investigation will take place into the cause of the fire, once it has been put out.

The barn was 80m by 40m and full of hay.

A statement from the service, accompanied by some incredible images of the fire, said: "Firefighters have spent the night tackling this barn fire at a farm off Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe. We initially responded with six fire engines, but our attendance this morning has been reduced to two.

"A barn approximately 80 metres by 40 metres in size full of hay was well alight. There are no reports of any injuries and an investigation into the cause will begin once the fire has been fully extinguished. We were first called to the incident at around 10.30pm last night." (May 3)

The images show flames lighting up the night as the hay burns.