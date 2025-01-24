Government imposes export ban on Anglo-Saxon gold and garnet artwork found by detectorist in field near Pocklington

A beautifully worked Anglo-Saxon gold panel discovered in a field in East Yorkshire has been placed under an export ban.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport hope a UK buyer can be found for the piece chanced upon by a detectorist near Pocklington in 2013.

The 1,400-year-old trapezoidal artwork comprises tiny interlocking cells made of upright strips of gold, soldered to a sheet gold backplate and filled with hand-cut garnets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It weighs just 2.89 grammes and still has nine of its original 14 garnets. It has been valued at £4,000.

The gold and garnet artwork was found near Pocklington - an area famous for archaeological discoveries. In 2018 archaeologists made an "unparalleled" discovery near the town of a chariot buried with two horses, which looked as if they "were leaping upwards out of the grave"

Experts says it bears clear similarities to the intricate metalwork found in one of the most famous ship burials in the world, the Anglo-Saxon ship burial at Sutton Hoo in Suffolk.

The Reviewing Committee advises the Government whether a cultural object intended for export is a national treasure.

Committee Member Tim Pestell said: “Amid the bitter politics of seventh-century England, rival kingdoms fought to gain power and prestige.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An important way of expressing their resulting wealth was through delicate and technically complex pieces of jewellery like this example, found near Pocklington in Yorkshire.

"Using tiny hand-cut garnets set in gold cells or cloisons, the designs used in this example finds ready parallels in the better-known metalwork of Sutton Hoo and the Staffordshire Hoard.

" I hope that the bar placed on its export allows a museum to acquire this wonderful artefact as it has much yet to tell us about this pivotal period in English history.”

Arts Minister, Sir Chris Bryant added: “Across the country, detectorists continue to make important discoveries, which help tell us the history of our nation.

"I hope a UK buyer can be found so it can be studied further and its stories can be shared with the public.”