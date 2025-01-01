Grandmother feared for her life after falling into 'sinkhole' while trying to save her dog

A disabled grandmother feared she would die when she fell into a 'sinkhole' - while trying to save her dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol Carne was walking her three cockapoos in Eston Recreation Ground in North Yorkshire on December 27 when three-year-old Ruby fell into what looked like a large puddle.

Carol rushed over to help but when she reached the edge of the water - which has since been described as a sinkhole - the ground beneath her gave way and she fell in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 61-year-old, who lives in Eston, was completely submerged in the freezing water and had to fight to keep herself and Ruby afloat. She screamed for help until three strangers came to her aid.

Carol Carne after being rescued from a 'sinkhole' in Eston Recreation Ground on December 27

Carol is certain that if no one had been there, she would have drowned in the sinkhole.

She said: "We were walking and I let the dogs off the lead when we were in Eston Recreation Ground. They ran ahead and I suddenly noticed all this water ahead - at the time I thought it was a huge puddle.

"But I noticed a plastic barrier in the water and I shouted for the dogs to come back. Pippa and Stitch came back but it was too late for Ruby - she fell in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I called for her but I realised she couldn't get out as the gap between the water and the ground was too high. She was starting to panic.

Ruby the dog who fell into the 'sinkhole' in Eston Recreation Ground on December 27

"I rushed over and used my stick to try and hook her coat to drag her to the side. But as I was doing that - even though I was about a foot and a half away from the edge - the ground beneath me gave way and I just plunged straight down."

Carol said she had never been so frightened as she was in the moment she became completely submerged underwater.

She said: "I plunged down and I remember opening my eyes and looking up to see that I'd gone far underwater. It was freezing. I swam to the top and grabbed Ruby - who by that point was basically drowning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I myself was gasping for air and whenever I tried to get out - the ground on the side was giving way. I screamed and screamed for help and it felt like a lifetime waiting for someone to get to me."

Two women rushed to Carol's aid and tried to pull her out - but initially struggled. A man who had been walking nearby also heard the commotion and came to help. Together, the three strangers rescued Carol and Ruby.

Carol said: "I've since thanked the two ladies but I'm still trying to track down the gentleman to thank him. If it wasn't for those three people, I wouldn't be here today. I've never been so frightened in all my life. I genuinely thought I was going to drown."

Carol says there should have been better safety precautions in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "There was a plastic barrier in the water - and then after what happened to me they put some more around it. But it wasn't until today that they put up solid metal barriers. And that was after I had fallen in - and after another dog fell in the other day."

Carol has warned parents to keep an eye on their children when in the area - and urged dog owners to avoid taking their dogs near the water.

She said: "People need to be warned about this. I was lucky. I had help. But what if someone's on their own? What if a kid runs up to it? I've cried for days about this. It was such a horrible experience."

Carol says initially there were no safety precautions around the sinkhole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After she fell in, she says the council added plastic barriers - and after another dog fell in, they added metal barriers and 24-hour security.

Carol insists they did not act quickly enough.

A spokesman for Redcar and Cleveland Council said: "Our staff have again secured the site around the hole with Heras Fencing, and 24-hour security is on site to ensure the safety of the public. The site was secured earlier this week, again with Heras Fencing, but this was taken down by persons unknown.