Grassroots campaign by North Yorkshire villagers save their park for future generations

A North Yorkshire village park has been saved after residents campaigned to protect it for future generations.

Some 300 square metres of the park in North Cowton Recreational Grounds, near Northallerton, was listed as being up for sale.

When villagers spotted an advertisement for the sale of land for use as private gardens, they rallied to organise a meeting and community survey.

The Protect Our Park North Cowton group had thirty community members and worked to submit an Asset of Community Value nomination.

North Yorkshire Council withdrew from the proposal ‘due to the high number of objections and depth of feeling’ surrounding the issue.

The park has now been listed on the council’s Register of Assets of Community Value, meaning if it goes up for sale again in the next five years, the community has the first right to bid to purchase it.

The park at North Cowton consists of a tennis court, children’s playpark, football pitch and meadow and hosts regular community activities including Pickleball sessions and a weekly village football match. Village resident and member of Protect Our Park, Heather Minto, said: “We’re a small, rural but tightly knit and caring community whose residents, old and young, rely on the park as it is one of the only social and recreational spaces in our village.

"I’m proud of what we’ve achieved by working together to show we value our community spaces. “A huge number of villagers contributed to our successful Asset of Community Value nomination through answering our survey and we are grateful to them all.

“They told us how the park was important to them in various different ways.

“From events like our annual village sports day, fundraisers for the primary school, treasure hunts and football games to just playing with friends, enjoying the peace and tranquillity, den building in the trees, holding birthday parties and even using it to practise snowboarding in the winter!” Nine-year-old Frances, who uses the park, said: “The park is the only place in the village that the community can go to hang out and it’s also our school playing field. I helped deliver leaflets around the village because it’s important that the park is preserved for the community.”

Council documents approving the decision said the park “plays a vital role in supporting the social interests and wellbeing of the local

