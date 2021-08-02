Charlie Tanfield at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

The 24-year-old pro cyclist will be competing in the men’s team pursuit on August 3 at 8:43am (UK time).

Brothers who cycle together

Charlie is not the only member of his family who took up cycling professionally, his older brother, Harry, and younger brother, Toby, also compete in national races.

The three of them started in 2005 at a Middlesbrough-based children’s league, where they raced together.

They began competing in national races a year later.

Achievements

Charlie came in third place in the 2017 U23 Great Britain National Championships - ITT.

The next year he won the U23 Great Britain National Championships - ITT and won the gold medal in the men’s team pursuit at the 2018 Track Cycling World Championships.

He also won silver in the men’s team pursuit and gold in the individual pursuit at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, setting a record time of 4:11.45 - the third fastest individual pursuit time in history.

During the 2017-18 UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Minsk, Charlie earned two gold medals in the individual and team pursuit events and a silver medal in the team pursuit at the National Track Championships.

His latest wins prior to earning a place to compete in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 were silver and bronze medals in the team pursuit at the 2019 UCI Track World Championships and in the team pursuit at the 2019 UEC European Track Championships respectively.

Team GB came in fourth in the qualifying men’s team pursuit on August 1 - will they race on ahead in their next race?

How to watch Charlie go for the gold