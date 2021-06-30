Harry and Charlie Tanfield join Dame Sarah Storey for Otley Grand Prix

Harry Tanfield celebrates winning a stage of the Tour de Yorkshire into Doncaster in 2018 (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The nationally-renowned event marks the opening round of the HSBC UK National Circuit Series.

Harry Tanfield, who rides for Qhubeka Assos on the World Tour has not competed since abandoning the Tour of Romandie at the end of April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is on the startlist in Otley tonight along with brother Charlie who is traditionally more of a track cyclist but is set to ride for British team Canyon DHB Sungod.

Dame Sarah Storey will race in Otley tonight. (Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Also due in West Yorkshire tonight is Doncaster veteran Graham Briggs of Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy, Sheffield’s Joey Walker of Crimson Orientation and Joseph Pidcock – the younger brother of Ineos Grenadiers prospect Tom – who rides for Groupama FDJ.

The Otley Grand Prix begins at 8.30pm with the evening commencing at 6pm when the flag drops on the youth races.

The Chevin Cycles Classic follows at 6.40pm and the women’s race at 7.30pm.

Dame Sarah Storey for her own team Storey Racing is the headline act, alongside a stellar field including local riders Gabriella Shaw of CAMS-Basso and Abi Smith (Team Breeze) and Sophie Thackray (UK Scott).