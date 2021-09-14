Great British Bake Off 2021: When does the show start and how can I watch?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning to our screens alongside Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas next week for the latest series of the Great British Bake Off (GBBO).
Let’s take a look at who will be competing in the very popular baking show.
Who are the contestants this year?
GBBO will be bringing in 12 aspiring bakers, where they will be judged on their skills in baking cakes, biscuits, patisserie, desserts and more.
One of the contestants who will be appearing on the show is 19-year-old psychology student and model Freya Cox, from North Yorkshire, who will be the youngest baker on the show this year.
The following budding bakers will be joining Freya in the iconic white tent.
Amanda Geo, 56, a Metropolitan Police detective from London
Chigs Parmar, 40, a sales manager from Leicestershire
Crystelle Pereira, 26, client relationship manager from London
George Aristidou, 34, shared lives coordinator from London
Giuseppe Dell’Anno, 45, chief engineer from Bristol
Jairzeno, 51, head of finance from London
Lizzie Acker, 28, a car production operative from Liverpool
Jurgen, 56, IT professional from Sussex
Maggie, 70, a retired nurse and midwife from Dorset
Rochica, 27, junior HR business partner from Birmingham
Tom, 28, a software developer from Kent
When will GBBO start?
The series will air on September 21 on Channel 4 at 8pm.
Ready, set, BAKE.