Great British Bake Off 2021: When does the show start and how can I watch?

Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas and Prue Leith. (Pic credit: PA Wire)

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning to our screens alongside Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas next week for the latest series of the Great British Bake Off (GBBO).

Let’s take a look at who will be competing in the very popular baking show.

Who are the contestants this year?

GBBO will be bringing in 12 aspiring bakers, where they will be judged on their skills in baking cakes, biscuits, patisserie, desserts and more.

One of the contestants who will be appearing on the show is 19-year-old psychology student and model Freya Cox, from North Yorkshire, who will be the youngest baker on the show this year.

The following budding bakers will be joining Freya in the iconic white tent.

Amanda Geo, 56, a Metropolitan Police detective from London

Chigs Parmar, 40, a sales manager from Leicestershire

Crystelle Pereira, 26, client relationship manager from London

George Aristidou, 34, shared lives coordinator from London

Giuseppe Dell’Anno, 45, chief engineer from Bristol

Jairzeno, 51, head of finance from London

Lizzie Acker, 28, a car production operative from Liverpool

Jurgen, 56, IT professional from Sussex

Maggie, 70, a retired nurse and midwife from Dorset

Rochica, 27, junior HR business partner from Birmingham

Tom, 28, a software developer from Kent

When will GBBO start?

The series will air on September 21 on Channel 4 at 8pm.