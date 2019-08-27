Great British Bake Off's youngest ever line-up to enter the tent

The youngest line-up yet will enter the The Great British Bake Off tent as the hit show returns to screens tonight.
Thirteen contestants were named last week, with a handful having links with Yorkshire.
-> How Bake Off changed Kim-Joy’s life
The average age of the contestants on this series is 31.03 - the lowest of ten seasons.
The contestants are:
Alice, a 28-year-old geography teacher from London
Amelia, a 24-year-old fashion designer from London
Dan, a 32-year-old support worker from Rotherham
David, a 36-year-old international health adviser from London
-> Great British Bake Off 2019 - all you need to know including the Yorkshire links
Helena, a 40-year-old online project manager from Leeds
Henry, a 20-year-old student from Durham
Jamie, a 20-year-old part-time waiter from Surrey
Michael, a 26-year-old theatre manager from Stratford-upon-Avon
Michelle, a 35-year-old print shop administrator from Tenby
Phil, 56-year-old HGV driver from Rainham
Priya, a 34-year-old marketing consultant from Leicester
-> Yorkshire-backed Peaky Blinders enjoys record series opener
Rosie, 28-year-old veterinary surgeon from Somerset
Steph, 28-year-old shop assistant from Chester
OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton said "don’t rule out back to back winners from Rotherham, Rahul Mandal took the title in 2018 and we have another entrant from the Yorkshire town in the shape of Dan Chambers – who is the favourite male at 6/1.”