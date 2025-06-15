Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2025: All the best pictures as thousands line streets for quirky race

Jonathan Pritchard
Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 15th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
The sun may have been shining down on the competitors in the Knaresborough Bed Race this year – but that didn’t stop them from getting soaked through.

Teams who were taking part in the race paraded through the town on Saturday afternoon (Jun 14) before making their way along the course, over the River Nidd and up to the finish line.

The theme for this year’s race was TV adverts, which the teams taking part showing off their costumes before taking on the gruelling race, which is organised by The Knaresborough Lions Club.

The decorated beds were raced around the cobbled Market Place and High Street before the 20 yard swim across the River Nidd.

It is estimated 30,000 people lined the streets of the town to watch the race.

We sent along The Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson to snap the best of the action. Take a look through our gallery of pictures below.

Teams cross the River Nidd at the end of the Great Knaresborough Bed Race organised by The Knaresborough Lions Club on Saturday. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th June 2025.

TV Adverts was this year's theme for the decorated beds. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th June 2025.

It is estimated 30,000 people watched the race. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th June 2025.

Around 90 teams parade around the town in fancy dress. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th June 2025.

