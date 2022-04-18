Great spotted cuckoo in Yorkshire: Rare migrant bird seen at Flamborough Head

Flamborough Bird Observatory confirmed the sighting on Easter Sunday.
The great spotted cuckoo normally breeds in the Mediterranean and southern Africa, and has only been recorded 48 times in the UK, mostly in southern England, since one was first sighted in Northumberland in 1870.
Flamborough Bird Observatory tweeted: "Probable great spotted cuckoo in off Bempton Cliffs and appeared to go to ground in bushes east of car park at 15.30pm on Sunday, view only from car park/road; do not enter field. Please drive slowly on cliff lane."
Like native common cuckoos, great spotted cuckoos lay their eggs in other birds' nests - but unlike their northern cousins, can often leave up to five.
The rare visitor is likely to have diverted off course during its summer migration from Africa to Europe.