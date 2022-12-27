Fire crews saved a man from a hotel room in Yorkshire in the early hours of the morning after smoke was coming from the room.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Great Victoria Hotel in Drake Street, Bradford, shortly before 6am this morning (Dec 27). The man, in his 40s, was suffering from smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics.

A statement from the fire service said: “Reports of smoke from hotel room. On arrival crews rescued one male in his 40’s from the hotel room suffering from smoke inhalation, the casualty was handed over to paramedics.”

Crews from Bradford and Shipley attended the scene, while a fire investigation team were also in attendance.

The Great Victoria Hotel in Bradford

A spokeswoman for the hotel said it had no comment to make.