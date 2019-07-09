Great Yorkshire Show catwalk highlights region's creativity

The Great Yorkshire Show catwalk has proven once again that the county is home to some of the key players in British fashion.

As a showcase for the region's leading designers, as well as future talent, there undoubtedly an element of prestige attached to being invited to present your designs at the show's Fashion Pavilion.

From classic men's tailoring, to elegant couture evening gowns, it was full on glamour at this year's event.

And this year's show was a poignant one for family-owned department store Sandersons, which showcased pieces from their autumn/winter collection on the Kuoni catwalk.

The Sheffield-based independent business was a long-held dream of founder Deborah Holmes, who died two years after cutting the ribbon for its opening.

Deborah was determined to feature a collection at last year's Great Yorkshire Show, however she was too ill to realise her ambition.

Her sister Amanda Holmes said: "It was emotional. Deborah would have been so proud to see that. We are incredibly proud for a little independent store to be up there."

Joining the models this year in the show's new spacious home, which is next door to its old one, was a selection of well-known Yorkshire faces.

Five-time gold medal winning Paralympian, Hannah Cockcroft, joined Red Shepherdess Hannah Jackson , sporting soprano Lizzie Jones, cricketing legend Ryan Sidebottom and the Yorkshire Vet, Peter Wright, who joked that he would "feel more at home with the bulls".

Miss Cockroft said: "I loved it. It was really good fun. It was a great experience to dress up and not just be Hannah the athlete."

This year ITV Calendar's Christine Talbot made her GYS Fashion Show debut hosting the catwalk show, which also featured designs from classic menswear outfitters, Brook Taverner.

Sheep farmer Sarina Dean also made her debut with her fine wool capes. Looking at ways to diversify on the 190-acre North Yorkshire farm, Ms Dean started making capes and after orders from her family and friends set up the label Galijah. The family business has gone from strength-to-strength, with orders coming in from as far afield as the USA and Japan.

A selection of couture evening gowns designed and made by Harrogate-based bespoke designer Jillian Welch also wowed the packed pavilion.

She said: "It was fabulous and really enjoyable. I think it's fantastic because I don't think people realise just how much stuff is going on in Yorkshire. It just shows the creativity is here. We have just got to make sure people know about it."

A touch of London Fashion Week glamour came from Leeds Arts University graduate Mary Benson. The Yorkshire-born designer showcased her designs which have caught the eye of start including Rita Ora, Paloma Faith and Ellie Goulding.