Greta grateful for new hearing aids following Pocklington community promotion

PRITC chairman Andy Bowden and Your Hearing Consultants owner Lucy Cabaniuk are pictured with Greta Nelson.

Greta was the deserving person chosen to receive the hearing aids in a special Christmas promotion.

Greta, who started out working on farms at Huggate before moving to Pocklington with her late husband in 1969, is a lively nonagenarian; but she has struggled with poor hearing for many years, despite her NHS hearing aid.

All that has now changed after the fitting of her top-of-the-range hearing aids donated by Your Hearing Consultants owner Lucy Cabaniuk.

A delighted Greta said: “It’s made such a big difference, I can hear lots of things I didn’t use to. I can even hear the clock ticking behind me, I didn’t even know it was there before. My family will have to watch out now, I’m able to hear everything they’re saying about me!”

Lucy added: “At Your Hearing Consultant’s we are passionate about caring for our local community’s ear health.

“Since we opened six months ago, we have helped over 500 local residents with the annoying side effects of ear wax build up, and also bring back the enjoyment of life with hearing aids for those struggling to hear.

“We teamed up with Pocklington Rugby In The Community before Christmas to identify a deserving local resident; and I’m so pleased to see this amazing prize go to Greta.

“She has done so much for the community in her time so it’s great to give something back.”

After starting out as a part-time clinic from Pocklington rugby club, Your Hearing Consultants is moving into new premises at Brass Castle Hill and will operate full time from Tuesday, February 1.