Now though, his name is clear for all to see on the front cover of Grumpfort, the first book he’s both written and illustrated, that takes children on a journey to meet the ‘world’s worst monster hunter’.

"I’m so used to being behind a book, working behind the scenes on other people’s so to have my name on one is so exciting,” says the 28-year-old, who grew up in Sheffield. "I’ve always been drawing, even as a kid. I was never really good at writing – I really struggled with English at school. But it’s something I loved.”

The sons of a decorator and a carer, Jamie, and identical twin Ryan, who has also written his own books, grew up with parents who fostered a love of reading and drawing.

Jamie Hammond, who grew up in Sheffield, has written his first children's book.

Jamie went on to study media production at university in Lincoln, specialising in graphic design and illustrating two children’s books for his final year project.

It wasn’t long after graduating before he applied for a design assistant job at a publisher and that career chapter is very much still continuing, in his current role as the Associate Art Director at Walker Books.

"I work on lots of types of books,” he explains. “I now focus on fiction, children’s fiction but I’ve worked on non-fiction picture books - you name it I’ve worked on it. My job is like the hidden hand. I am behind the scenes.

"I choose what the design is like, which illustrator works on the book, how it should look, the typesetting and the fonts but also the colours, what the characters look like, the format of the book. I work with the authors, the illustrators and the team to make those decisions.”

Jamie was inspired by those he met through his job to devise his own tale. He wrote Grumpfort to celebrate bravery, friendship, being kind and being unique, and to reflect the characters he wished he'd grown up with.

"I think I almost had too many ideas,” says Jamie, who now lives in Cambridgeshire with his husband and his pug. “I loved writing it, creating the characters and the world, coming up with the concept. My book works so closely with the pictures as well.”

Jamie is already writing his second book, due to come out next year and a third is planned for the year after. He’s also been on a book tour with Grumpfort, targeted at schoolchildren.

"Mostly, I want to get the book into as many kids’ hands as possible so that they can enjoy the world, enjoy the book and enjoy reading….

"My book is a middle-grade novel but it’s also highly illustrated and I want to encourage reading for fun. It’s so important. If kids don’t like reading, they’ve just not found the right book for them.”