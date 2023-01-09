Gym memberships near me: Some of the best Yorkshire places to get fit this January

From Crossfit to climbing, yoga and your council leisure centres, there are many options when it comes to getting fit this New Year.

Below, Sophie Mei Lan finds some of the best gyms and fitness centres across the region:

Boutique Gyms: For somewhere to get fit in style, try Trib3 which is a great way to enjoy a boot camp style fitness class in Yorkshire. They have locations in Leed City Centre and in Sheffield on Ecclesall Rd and Krynkl Complex in Shalesmoor. For a larger studio without the price tag of many boutique gyms try Coach Gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weight lifting: Yorkshire Strength in Castleford is the venue for Olympics Weightlifting, Strongman, Power Lifting and functional conditioning.Hallam Barbell Weightlifting Club in Sheffield and Heavy Metal Gym in Ilkley also come recommended on google.

From Boutique Gyms to Mainstream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crossfit has sites across Yorkshire where you can be led by an expert coach in a multifunctional gym without lots of complicated gym machines.

Health Clubs and Spas: Iveridge Hall Health and Spa garden, Rudding Park Hotel and Spa, Oulton Hall, The Hydro Pool and Gym Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

and Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa also have leisure facilities to workout and then relax.

Council leisure centres: There are many free and reduced priced memberships available via your local council such as Aspire @ the Park in Pontefract part of Wakefield Council’s Aspire membership which offers climbing facilities and classes as well as the usual gym facilities. There’s also an impressive offer for those signing up to East Riding Leisure Centre in Bridlington with stunning views over Bridlington North Beach.Sheffield City Trust in partnership with Sheffield City Council also have memberships which include golfing and reduced price access to Ice Sheffield. Active Leeds is Leeds City Council’s answer to gym memberships across the city and surrounding areas where you can also organise your child’s birthday party including soft play and a bouncy castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martial Arts and boxing: If signing up to a typical gym isn’t your thing, to build your confidence you could become a member of Excel Martial Arts in Sheffield, Kaiju Martial Arts in Wakefield and a range of other options which offer Karate, Kung Fu, Kickboxing and Beyond Healing in Featherstone for Qi Gong.

Yoga and Pilates studios: From Hot Yoga to aerial Yoga and trigger point Pilates, trendy studios are no longer out of reach for many of us not dwelling in affluent neighbourhoods. Sanctuary Health & Wellbeing, Yoga & Pilates Studio based in Wakefield, R1SE Yoga in Sheffield, Yoga Kula in Leeds, Yoga Bradford and Hull Yoga and Fitness Studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online gym memberships: Move GB, Body Image Fitness, Fiit and a range of other media companies such as Virgin Media TV offer free classes with their subscriptions.

Flexible gym memberships: With flexible working, shifts and hectic lifestyles there are a range of chains which offer flexible memberships 24/7. Pure Gym, Anytime Fitness, JD gyms, Xercise for Less and Cedar Court FITFLEX gyms.

Advertisement Hide Ad