This city centre eatery is a hot spot frequented by many famous faces including the likes of Love Island winner Ekin-Su, Spice Girl Mel B, boxing champ Amir Khan, team GB Olympic gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson, as well as an array of premier league footballers, soap actors and reality TV stars.

HABBIBI, an opulent Dubai-inspired restaurant and shisha terrace has become a popular celebrity haunt hosting private parties for VIPs.

The restaurant closed this week “for an exciting renovation.”

HABBIBI posted on social media that it promises to be “worth the wait.”

HABBIBI is based at the top of Victoria Leeds

We sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan to discover what makes HABBIBI, the rooftop venue inside Victoria Leeds, Yorkshire’s celebrity hotspot, ahead of their ‘facelift.’

HABBIBI is known as a mini oasis hidden in the skyline of Leeds, giving revellers a taste of Dubai.

Spice Girls’ Mel B had her graduation party here where she hired out the entire bar and restaurant for 60 family and friends. She’s just one of the A-listers I am allowed to mention along with Jason Derulo and Ne-Yo.

I wanted to find out what this restaurant and shisha bar has to offer the stars.

HABBIBI, Leeds

“It's like a mini Dubai at home, discreet, classy but down-to-earth.

“There's also a nice shisha bar where you can enjoy cocktails and alcohol too,” a staff member told me.

Location

In a snug corner on the rooftop of Victoria Leeds lies HABBIBI . You can climb the stunning stairway up to the restaurant where Japanese eaterie Issho used to be tucked away. Or there’s a lift from the entrance of Victoria Leeds opposite Kirkgate Market. The rooftop terrace alone is a hidden gem with stunning views over Leeds City Centre.

Sophie Mei Lan Malin tries out the Crispy Tofu starter

Decoration

Unlike a lot of influencer hang-outs, which are filled with cheap flowers and selfie stations, this place is lined with greenery, adding a touch of class to the social media-savvy restaurant. It's an open-plan restaurant with large glass windows and doors overlooking Leeds’ skyline and their rooftop terrace. At one end you have a large bar and DJ booth and at the other an open kitchen.

The bar and DJ booth reminded me of my travels in the upmarket part of Dubai where celebrities would sit in booths with expensive bottles of spirits and champagne in ice buckets.

In the day and early evening, however, it's a high-end restaurant.

Food

Every time I’ve been I’ve been impressed with my Vegetarian options. I had crispy tofu with puffed rice to start with deliciously creamy ravioli for mains cooked al dente.

My husband who loves his meat devoured Lamb Cutlets with money bags to start and then Chateaubriand steak for mains.

I’m not a dessert person but my daughter and he devoured the raspberry mousse with a shortbread base. It’s fine dining meets pub grub. You get generous portions but using techniques you’d expect in a fine dining restaurant.

I can see why HABBIBI fans include a host of Coronation Street stars, Love Islanders, and sports people including boxer Tyson Fury. It really does feel like you’re in the City of Gold at home with its Middle Eastern-inspired beats and bites with a touch of the Mediterranean.