Halifax Model Railway Club: New premises, new layouts, new members

By Daniel Sheridan

Published 6th May 2025, 15:11 BST
Halifax Model Railway Club hosted an open day over the weekend.

The club has gone through some major changes, including new premises, lots of new layouts as well as lots of new members.

The Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went down to see the new changes:

Malcolm Keyzer, with his fictional layout titled 'Robin Valley Power Station.

1. Halifax Model Railway Club open day based at their new premises in Dale Street

Malcolm Keyzer, with his fictional layout titled 'Robin Valley Power Station. Photo: James Hardisty

John Holdsworth, with his N Scale fictional layout titled 'Beaver Creek' based in Canadian Rockies.

2. Halifax Model Railway Club open day

John Holdsworth, with his N Scale fictional layout titled 'Beaver Creek' based in Canadian Rockies. Photo: James Hardisty

Malcolm Keyzer, with his fictional layout titled 'Robin Valley Power Station.

3. Halifax Model Railway Club open day

Malcolm Keyzer, with his fictional layout titled 'Robin Valley Power Station. Photo: James Hardisty

Halifax Model Railway Club open day based at their new premises in Dale Street

4. Halifax Model Railway Club open day

Halifax Model Railway Club open day based at their new premises in Dale Street Photo: James Hardisty

