Demolition of the now-closed Halifax Swimming Pool should begin in “late autumn”, it is anticipated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Skircoat Road pool, which dates to the 1960s, was closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic with Calderdale Council deciding the building was beyond economic repair.

A new pool is to be included in the new £35 million leisure centre planned for the site of another now-closed building, the old leisure centre at North Bridge, Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a questions-to-Cabinet session, Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked is a date for demolition had yet been set.

Halifax Swimming Pool. Picture: Google

She said: “It has been boarded up for a long time now and presents an unsightly picture to visitors arriving in Halifax by road.”

Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said following necessary removal of a Northern Power Grid sub-station from the building, a “prior notice” application has been submitted to planning and work is under way to procure a demolition contractor.

“The procurement process will require a full tender exercise – once a contractor has been appointed, a programme of works will be agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is currently anticipated that the works will commence late autumn,” said Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovenden).

Aslo answering Coun Holdsworth, Coun Durrans confirmed the ceramic mural “British Pond Life” by the foremost ceramic artist of the 20th century, Kenneth Barden, has been photographed to be preserved digitally for future use, but the original unlikely to be saved.

Hirst Conservation visited site in March and undertook a detailed assessment of the viability of removing and retaining the murals.