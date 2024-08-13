Hallam students spend close to 74,000 hours supporting communities through volunteering

From the Ladybower Litter Pick to the Cost-of-Living Shop, over 1,500 Sheffield Hallam students have taken part in countless volunteering opportunities, supporting more than 80 partner charities.

Co-ordinated by the Hallam Students’ Union (HSU), students have got involved in a variety of charitable projects, aiding not just the local, but the wider community as well.

In the last academic year, 1,535 Sheffield Hallam students volunteered for an average of four hours per month – totalling around 74,000 hours giving back to the community.

Akruti Pandoria, applied sport and exercise science student, spent time volunteering with the Hallam Student's Union for a litter pick-up initiative in the Peak District.

Sheffield Hallam students at Ladybower reservoir.

Akruti said: “While you may not always have the hours to spare, having the heart to help can make a meaningful impact. Volunteering with the Hallam Students' Union for a litter pick-up in the Peak District was a truly rewarding experience. The sense of community and shared purpose made the experience particularly meaningful. It was inspiring to see our collective efforts come together as we converged at a bridge after starting from opposite ends of the route. This experience reinforced my commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and showed me the power of teamwork and dedication.”

Thet Tun Aung, digital media management student, also took part in the litter pick initiative.

Thet said: “I believe it is important to give back to nature and maintain the environment, as it benefits both humans and the wildlife that relies on it. Although there wasn’t much litter, our group collected some trash, including plastics and disposable cups. I found great satisfaction in knowing that even small efforts can make a positive impact. The experience left me gained with a lot of positive energy, and I made new friends from different countries. I will definitely participate again if HSU organises another program in a different part of the Peak District.”

Martha Mitchell, President of the Hallam Students’ Union, said: "Volunteering is a great way for our students to feel connected with the Sheffield community and I am pleased that so many of our students have been able to help and make a real difference this year. It is also a really beneficial way for our students to learn real world skills alongside their degrees. I hope the volunteering efforts from our students over the year will inspire future students to get involved, learn a new skill and make Sheffield feel like home."