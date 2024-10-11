Hampole: Decision to remove 200-year-old beech tree in Doncaster village sparks backlash

Residents of a Doncaster village have criticised the council’s decision to approve the removal of a historic tree following conflicting reports of its condition.

An over 200-year-old beech tree was chopped down in the village of Hampole this week after its removal was authorised by Doncaster Council.

The council approved an application from the landowner to remove the tree following a tree surgeon’s report which ruled it unsafe.

However earlier reports from a tree consultancy, which were not published online until after the initial public consultation, had stated that the tree could be retained.

Parish Clerk James Robinson expressed residents’ anger over the decision to remove the tree, which had become an “icon of Hampole.”

Residents were first notified of an application to remove the tree in July, with no additional information published online at this time.

Five residents submitted letters of objection, while four were in support and two were neutral.

Following the consultation deadline on 31 July, the council announced that the application would be debated by the planning committee.

Further information was subsequently published online, including two assessments from Sewlyn Trees that had been undertaken in February and March.

The reports stated that while the tree was diseased, it could be maintained if pruned and was overall safe.

In September a second company, Gloaming Tree Surgery, wrote a letter in support of the tree’s removal, revealing that they had undertaken an inspection in summer.

The letter stated that the tree was infected with two diseases and posed a safety risk to residents.

A further nine letters were submitted by residents during this time, with eight of these objecting to the removal and one neutral.

On 1 October, planning officers approved the application without committee, ruling it an urgent matter on the basis of the tree surgeon’s report.

The decision report read: “The tree is suffering from Kretzschmaria deusta and Ganoderma infections, both of which significantly weaken its structural integrity and increase the risk of failure.

“Based on the expert recommendation, the removal of the tree is advised to prevent potential failure.”