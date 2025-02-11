Harehills, Leeds: The secret ‘oasis’ nestled inside one of Yorkshire's most deprived neighbourhoods which attracts Love Island stars
Back-to-back houses, litter scattering the streets, and crime ravishing this area are commonly depicted images of Harehills.
While locals are well aware of the issues in their area, at the same time that people complain others rave about the strong community spirit.
The ‘oasis’ of community spirit in the middle of Compton Road - which connects Harehills with Burmantofts - is Hair and Glitz, a community centre disguised as a hair, beauty, and aesthetics salon.
Hair and Glitz sees hundreds of clients and locals pop through the doors each week. The entrance is a hair salon and eyelash extensions studio.
There are sunbeds at the back and then a popular GLOW Aesthetics clinic in a room at the back of the shop.
Many people book in for hair and beauty treatments including people from hundreds of miles away because it works out cheaper to stay over in Leeds and have a treatment here than it does down South.
Other customers travelling from further afield include Love Island stars such as footballer Ousman ‘Ouzy’ See who travelled from Scotland to visit the salon for aesthetic treatments.
Over the years however, an increasing number of people pop in for a chat as well as a range of support such as food parcels, clothing, and support with benefits, and housing.
The salon partners with Leeds-based charity Homeless Street Angels to help provide a lot of support.
Homeless Street Angel's Becky Joyce said: "This place is a lifeline for people around here. We get lots of referrals from them.
"The salon is always donating food parcels and fundraising for us."
Becky said that mental health is a big problem in the area as are drugs.
"People were already struggling, then the cost of living crisis made everything worse.
"This area and the people here are often forgotten unless something bad happens."
She said the riots showed tensions in the area but most people were against them.
"This place is a sanctuary, they're always helping people.
Becky added: "It really is a family here. People come from all over because there's very little support for mental health issues including drug and alcohol abuse elsewhere."
Homeless Street Angels said that they often rehouse people in nearby estates and they know that at least people have this “safe space” to come to.