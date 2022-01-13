The Apprentice will return to BBC One on Thursday, January 6, with 16 brand new candidates eager to make an impression on Lord Alan Sugar.
The judges this year will be Lord Sugar, Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell.
The candidates include two entrepreneurs from West Yorkshire.
Who is Harpreet Kaur?
The 30-year-old business woman owns a dessert parlour and is from West Yorkshire.
She deems herself a born leader, fearless and funny and she plans to ‘level up’ her successful coffee and cakes business to become a leading brand in the UK.
Ms Kaur says she is motivated by her need to be the best version of herself and is ready to be Lord Sugar’s next business partner.
She said: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends; I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”
Who is Shama Amin?
The 41-year-old business woman, from Bradford, owns a children’s day nursery.
As well as owning her own business, Ms Amin is a mother of five and is passionate about taking care of children and she describes herself as loyal, determined and outspoken.
She says she has wanted this since she was a child herself and is ready to prove to everyone, including Lord Sugar, that she has the skill set needed to be ‘one of the best [and most] successful businesswoman in the early years sector’.
Ms Amin said: “Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there.”