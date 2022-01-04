The BBC One show will be shown weekly from January 6 and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The new series will welcome 16 ambitious and eager young business men and women from across the country, but only one will win Lord Alan Sugar’s investment of a quarter of a million pounds.

Below are the contestants who will be making their debut on the show.

Aaron Willis

He is 38 years old, from Chorley, Lancashire, and outside of business, he is a flight operations instructor.

He said: “My strongest point is that I can sell to anybody and I think that’s the reason why my business will be a success, because people will buy from me.”

Akeem Bundu-Kamara

He is a 29-year-old strategy manager for a financial firm and is from London.

He said: “My growing up has made me who I am; I’m able to converse with everyone, but also be able to show that financial, business side to myself.”

Akshay Thakrar

The 28-year-old digital marketing agency owner is from London and his friends call him AK47 because he is a ‘killer salesperson’.

Amy Anzel

This beauty brand owner is 48 years old and from London.

She said: “I can be nice when I need to be, but when I unfortunately have to be a b****, I will.”

Brittany Carter

The hotel front of house manager is a 25-year-old aspiring business woman from Bristol.

She has some good advice: “My motto for life is ‘always look on the bright side and be grateful for everything’ - every day when I wake up, I write ten things that I am grateful for and when I go to sleep, I reflect on five things I am grateful for from that day.”

Alex Short

He is 27 years old, from Hertford, and is a commercial cleaning company owner.

He likens himself to a Ferrari, as he is ‘shiny on the outside but under the bonnet, there is a lot of fire and I’m coming for you’.

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank

She is a 26-year-old sustainability company owner from Surrey.

She said: “There are two types of people in the world - there are people who say they are going to do things and people who actually do them - and I’m a doer.”

Shama Amin

She is 41 years old, from Bradford, and owns the Children’s Day Nursery.

She said: “Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there.”

Conor Gilsenan

He is a 28-year-old sales executive and former professional rugby player from London.

He said: “I’m going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom, I’m going to get it done, and I’m going to be Lord Sugar’s perfect business partner.”

Harpreet Kaur

The 30-year-old dessert parlour owner is from West Yorkshire.

She describes herself as a born leader, fearless and funny. Harpreet plans to ‘level up’ her successful, six-figure coffee and cakes business to become the leading brand in the UK.

She said: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends. I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

Harry Mahmood

The 35 year old from the West Midlands is a regional operations manager.

He said: “Everything I’ve looked into achieving, I’ve achieved. I’ve literally done everything I’ve put my mind to.”

Kathryn Louise Burn

She is a 29-year-old online pyjama store owner from Swindon.

Ms Burn plans to further expand her online pyjama business. She said: “My dreams in my head are absolutely huge and I believe I can achieve them.”

Navid Sole

The 27 year old pharmacist is from London.

He said: “Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I’m a strong character, strong person, [with a] strong mindset.”

Sophie Wilding

The 32 year old boutique cocktail bar owner is from Cheltenham.

She said: “Failure is not an option, winning is part of my DNA.”

Nick Showering

The 31 year old finance manager is from London.

He said: “In business I’m a bit of a force to be reckoned with. I know what I’m talking about, I know how things work, and I’m extremely experienced. So I’m a bit of an animal in the boardroom.”

Stephanie Affleck

The 28-year-old candidate owns an online children’s store and is from Kent.