Trainee motor mechanic Harris Abu Bakar, 22 died after the vehicle he was in, a Volkswagen Golf, which was in collision with a stationary vehicle whilst travelling with another car on Great Horton Road at around 1.30am on Monday.
Five men aged 24, 26, 29, 30 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 29-year-old was released without charge, the four other males have been bailed pending further enquiries..
The Bakar family said: “Harris was a kind and caring person. He would always greet everyone with a bright smile. We would like everyone to pray for him. The community has been very supportive throughout this difficult time. He was loved by all. Rest in peace Harris Abu Bakar.”
West Yorkshire Police’s Major Road Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and is appealing for anyone with footage that may assist, or who saw the vehicle immediately prior to the collision, to contact them on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 79 of 24 April.