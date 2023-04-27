The family of a 22-year-old man killed in a crash in Bradford earlier this week have paid tribute to him.

Trainee motor mechanic Harris Abu Bakar, 22 died after the vehicle he was in, a Volkswagen Golf, which was in collision with a stationary vehicle whilst travelling with another car on Great Horton Road at around 1.30am on Monday.

Five men aged 24, 26, 29, 30 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 29-year-old was released without charge, the four other males have been bailed pending further enquiries..

The Bakar family said: “Harris was a kind and caring person. He would always greet everyone with a bright smile. We would like everyone to pray for him. The community has been very supportive throughout this difficult time. He was loved by all. Rest in peace Harris Abu Bakar.”

