It was a proud moment for one of Yorkshire’s leading companies, hosting a senior member of the Royal family to honour the firm for its sustainability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Princess Royal was in Yorkshire to visit the farm of fifth-generation Yorkshire bedmaker Harrison Spinks, taking a tour of its farm in York and bedmaking factory in Leeds, and presenting the family-run business with a King’s Award for Sustainable Development.

The Princess Royal met the company’s award-winning Wensleydale sheep and learned about its use of wool and homegrown hemp and flax for luxury mattress fillings, before touring its Leeds factory to watch these unique fillings be transformed into bespoke luxury beds and mattresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit began at the bedmaker’s Yorkshire farm, where the Princess met the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, and the Harrison Spinks team including chairman and family member Simon Spinks.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal being shown wool from the Harrison Spinks sheep by Farmer Rebecca McPartland

During the visit, the company demonstrated its environmentally friendly processes, including its use of homegrown hemp and responsibly-sourced natural materials such as traceable British wool, its innovative ethical manufacturing practices, as well as its commitment to protecting the local environment and dedication to biodiversity on its farmland.

Afterwards, the Princess was taken on a tour of the bedmaker’s Leeds manufacturing site with the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson, where she saw a live demonstration of the traditional hand side stitching, tape edging and tufting techniques, which the business has been championing for 180 years.

Mr Spinks said: “This recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation at every stage of production, from our farm to the final product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a family business, we take so much pride in leading the industry towards a more responsible future, and we remain dedicated to making a positive impact on our local communities and the environment.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal experiencing a luxury Harrison Spinks Mattress

“Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, so The Princess Royal presenting us with this incredible award and taking the time to learn how we’re continuing to push the boundaries of what it means to be a sustainable business, has been a really special day for our entire team.”

The news comes shortly after Harrison Spinks was awarded the title of Bed Manufacturer of the Year at the 2024 National Bed Federation Awards, being commended for its commitment to sustainability and focused environmental achievements.

Established in 1840, Harrison Spinks is a leading UK luxury pocket-sprung bed manufacturer.