Harrogate Army Foundation College: Passing out parade for hundreds of graduating junior soldiers

Few moments mark so poignant a milestone in a young soldier's career than that of their passing out parade. Now with nearly 500 graduates marching out before their families in Harrogate, to shouts and cheers, it celebrated a "tremendous" achievement.

The ceremony follows six months or a year of testing training. Family members, gathered in the stands, watched with joy and a cheerful stamping of feet as Junior Soldiers (JS) marched into the main square.

This was a moment of jubilation; a celebration not just for the young soldiers but for those who have helped to train them and to the families who have brought them to this point.

And despite the cold, on a bitter winter's day, proud parents and grandparents beamed with happiness as soldiers marched in parade.

Army Foundation College (Harrogate) Graduation Parade with Lieutenant General Charlie Collin DSO, OBE as Senior Inspecting Officer. 13th February 2025. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

As senior officers made their way to the centre a piper appeared, following the Catterick band. Welcoming family members in the graduation programme, Commanding Officer Lt Col Mike Butler spoke of a sense of achievement. These young men and women have shown "commitment and competence", he said.

"Your young soldiers follow in the footsteps of those who have graduated before them and gone onto successful and rewarding careers in service of our great nation," he said.

The Army Foundation College (AFC) is the nation's only Junior Entry basic training centre. Here trainees learn military skills, resilience and leadership, as well as physical training. Now they will move on to their selected Regiment or Corps.

In total, there were 469 Junior Soldiers graduating, from Waterloo and Cambrai Companies. This was to be a "triumph" for the youngsters and for their training teams.

Junior Soldier Issabella Russell. Image: MOD

Leading the inspection was Lt Gen Charlie Collins as Senior Inspecting Officer, while it was to prove particularly poignant for Col Hargreaves and Col Senneck, filing past their own family members with a smile.

Issabella Russell, aged 17 and from Rotherham, said it was a bit overwhelming to march out onto the square one last time.

"I'm just happy that I've made it," she said. The physical training (PT) had been a hard lesson at first, she explained.

"At first I was always at the back," she said. "Gradually I've improved. Now, I'm keeping up with the pack.”

Army Foundation College (Harrogate) Graduation Parade with Lieutenant General Charlie Collin DSO, OBE as Senior Inspecting Officer. 13th February 2025. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

And for her parents, Tonya and Scott Russell, with brother Alex, aged 14, it was incredible to see the change in JS Russell.

"It's hard to quantify just how proud we are," said Mrs Russell. "It all flashes before your eyes - she's finally grown up."

And Mr Russell added: "We are so proud, just to see how far she's come. She suddenly has this aura of confidence."

Josef White, 17 and from Scotland, has also now completed a year's initial training. It was a strange feeling, he said, but a good one: "It's like the biggest milestone in the world, my proudest moment."

Army Foundation College (Harrogate) Graduation Parade with Lieutenant General Charlie Collin DSO, OBE as Senior Inspecting Officer. 13th February 2025. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe