Harrogate Army Foundation College: Passing out parade for Junior Soldiers
As hundreds of junior soldiers marched onto the parade square at Harrogate's Army Foundation (AFC) there was barely a dry eye from the crowd.
These are 16 and 17-year olds, completing their basic training after months of hard work to prepare them for Army life. And for some proud parents, watching their daughters and sons step into this next chapter of their lives, it was a particularly poignant moment.
Capt Graham Laycock, an instructor at AFC, watched on as his daughter Madalyn passed out from the same college where he trained to become a soldier 26 years earlier.
“My father is currently serving as a captain here," said the 17-year-old from Goole, who wants to be a Combat Medical Technician.
Her father added: "This experience has been one of the most emotional and rewarding experiences of my life. I was the same age when I joined the Army and was also a member of Waterloo Company.
“I’ve loved watching her grow so quickly into a stronger person, full of confidence," he added.
"She’s not following my path, we simply started at the same place, she’s carving out her own, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
There were 750 junior soldiers graduating on the parade square, marching out before a crowd of onlookers some 5,000 strong. Twice a year these parades mark the end of cohorts' basic training, with fitness and education tasks culminating in a vigorous two-week battle camp with tactical exercises.
Completing this first phase means the newly-qualified soldiers will march on to their units to complete their trade training in their chosen field.
Chloe De Stadler, from Surrey, will join the Army Air Corps as groundcrew. Her mum Sherene, aged 40, has just passed her own training to become an Army Reservist. She joins the Grenadier Guards alongside her gym management role, after enlisting to be a support network for Chloe.
She said: “It’s very different from watching your daughter graduate from university, we’ve completed training so close together that we both have a unique mother-daughter bond that not many people get to have.”
She added: “There’s definitely been loads of tears from myself and her father today."
And 17-year-old Chloe, who enlisted following her GCSEs, said: “It felt amazing knowing my mum was in the audience knowing what I’ve gone through to be on that parade square.
“It’s so nice to be able to talk to my mum about army life because she understands and can relate to it. I hope my mum is so proud of me as I am of her joining the Reserve so she can understand what my life will be like from now on.”