George Hinkins hopes to become a Ghostbuster for the day through Make-A-Wish charity.

George Hinkins has been waiting patiently for two years for his wish ‘to be a Ghostbuster’ for the day to come true.

The eight-year-old, from Harrogate, lives with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a rare and life-limiting congenital heart defect which means only half of his heart functions properly.

He is one of more than 500 critically ill children in the UK waiting for Make-A-Wish-UK to grant their dreams after the pandemic caused a 40 per cent drop in income for the charity, postponing hundreds of wishes indefinitely.

“George had his first open-heart surgery when he was 36 hours old,” remembers mum, Jane, 45. “We got to see him for about two minutes, then he was wheeled straight to intensive care. It was terrifying.”

George was born with half a working heart, meaning he cannot pump blood to his lungs as well as other people, and struggles with oxygen levels.

“He’s had three major open-heart surgeries to correct it as much as they can,” dad, 47-year-old Matthew, explains. “But it’ll never be perfect. He struggles to get enough oxygen and can’t run around like other kids.

“By the time he was six, he’d been through more than most adults go through in a lifetime.”

George’s love for the Ghostbusters franchise developed when he was six, and his Ghostbuster figurines accompanied him into his third open-heart surgery in March 2020. He hopes that ‘being a Ghostbuster’ for a day will help him face his fears ahead of future surgery.

“When I first watched Ghostbusters, it turned my whole life upside down and made me completely happy,” he says. “When I’m in hospital, it’s a bit scary. But just like the Ghostbusters, I try to face my fears. I try to be brave.”

Jane explains how Ghostbusters has helped George to process his feelings. “We can’t go out with George very much, especially in winter as his heart makes it difficult for him to regulate his temperature. So we’ve had to find alternative ways to keep him entertained.

“Ghostbusters really captured his imagination – he talks about the characters being brave, facing the unknown, going into scary situations. It’s been an amazing tool for us to talk about how he’s feeling.”

The family were first referred to Make-A-WIsh UK by staff at Leeds Generaly Infirmary in February 2020, but is yet to have his wish granted. Some children have been waiting years and some may not have long left.

The charity now wants to raise £1.25 million by World Wish Day on April 29, a figure it says it needs to cover the cost of the 503 wishes of waiting children.

Jason Suckley, chief executive, says: “For a child living with a critical condition, like George, the joy of childhood is often taken over by treatment plans, appointments, and worry. The power of a wish – in this case, being a Ghostbuster for the day – can revive a childhood stolen by critical illness, giving George the inspiration he needs to keep being brave.”

More surgery is inevitable for George and a transplant may be considered in years to come. “Ghostbusters has been a source of strength for him,” says Matthew. “Watching them be brave in scary situations, getting through tough times – he equates that with his own experience.For him to be a Ghostbuster for a day will be a fantastic confidence boost for him. We can’t wait.”

Jane adds: “There’s a lot of things that George can’t do, so for him to have something to look forward to, that’s just for him, is brilliant. He knows that his heart condition makes him different to other people, but having a wish granted because of it means it’s not solely a bad thing.”